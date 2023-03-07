Warzone 2 expert reveals “dominant” Lachmann-762 loadout for Season 2

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal is back with a Warzone 2 Lachmann-762 build that rivals the best weapons in the game after the Season 2 update.

WhosImmortal is one of the most trusted names in the Warzone 2 community. His loadout tips and expert insight keep fans coming back every time he’s got something new to say.

He’s been on top of the WZ2 meta since the game dropped, and while LMGs (like the RPK and the Sakin MG38) still rule the roost for the most part, Immortal has found a Lachmann 762 build that’s absolutely lethal for those who prefer the feel of the battle rifle.

WhosImmortal’s Warzone 2 Lachmann-762 loadout

The catch with the Lachmann-762 is that it’s a much more viable option when used in full-auto mode. Warzone 2’s battle rifles are typically thought of as single-shot weapons, the extra recoil while automatic is worth the enhanced TTK.

Some of the best guns in Warzone 2 got nerfed at the start of Season 2 as well, meaning the Lachmann’s shortcomings don’t stand out as much as they once did.

Here’s what Immortal believes players should be using:

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (-1.35, -2.25)

Cronen Mini Pro (-1.35, -2.25) Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (+0.48, +0.21)

Sakin Tread-40 (+0.48, +0.21) Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40 (-0.35, -0.23)

: Lockgrip Precision-40 (-0.35, -0.23) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (+0.43, +5.76)

7.62 High Velocity (+0.43, +5.76) Magazine: 30-Round Mag

All of these attachments and their tunings are focused on controlling the strong bounce that would otherwise be present. The Cronen Mini Pro is also tuned to make up for a little bit of speed.

The combined power of the Sakin Tread-40 and the Lockgrip Precision-40 will keep things nicely in line, though it might take a little bit of work before it truly feels comfortable.

Thankfully, the High-Velocity rounds and the 30-Round Mag make it less punishing during that process.

Players will want to take this into firing range to get used to the unfamiliar recoil before landing on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island if this is their first time trying it.