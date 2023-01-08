Warzone 2 expert reveals “elite” TAQ-56 loadout to dominate mid-range

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 veteran WhosImmortal has unveiled a new TAQ-56 loadout, which he claims has the quickest TTK possible for the battle rifle.

Warzone’s 2 customizeable weapons system continue to provide new and exciting “meta loadouts” for the game’s players to experiment with.

Various pro players, content creators, and fans have been sharing their tunings and attachments all over the internet, trying to optimize each gun for its specific profile.

TAQ-56 has enjoyed being one of the premier assault rifles in Warzone 2, competing with the likes of the Kastov, and M4 for the title of best weapon in that category.

Its popularity makes it a good candidate to receive a lot of different setups specializing in different fields. WhosImmortal showed off his new build in a January 7 video, tuned for the fastest TTK.

Article continues after ad

While it sacrifices some mobility and handling in the process, its medium range capabilities are more or less unmatched.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone 2 TAQ-56 loadout that “fries” players

“Today I have gone through, changed up my TAQ-56 setup,” he said. “Basically optimized it for the best TTK and the most consistency and versatility.”

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

“This, obviously, is an iron sights setup that is very easy to use and still super clear for mid to long-range fights,” concluded the content creator. “There were plenty of 60, 70, 80-meter fights in those gameplays that I was taking with this thing.”

Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their TAQ-56 primary with a submachine gun like the Fennec, or the X13 akimbo pistols.

Article continues after ad

This will ensure they’re covered at close ranges where you will need something with faster ADS speed and overall mobility than the TAQ-56.