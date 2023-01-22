Warzone 2 expert reveals “best TTK” close-range build that’s as good as the meta Fennec

Warzone 2 veteran WhosImmortal has revealed a new Chimera build which he claims has the “best TTK” at close range, comparable to even the Fennec which is currently the meta gun for short-distance gun fights.

Despite being in the game since mid-December 2022, the Chimera was not utilized much by Warzone 2 players. According to WZ Ranked, this weapon was sitting at a 1,6% pick rate at the start of January.

But it seems more and more people recognize the potential of this close-range assault rifle as the weapon is gaining popularity, reaching almost a 3% pick rate as of January 18.

WhosImmortal, an expert Warzone 2 content creator, claims that this weapon can even go toe to toe with the absolutely meta-dominant submachine gun, the Fennec. His January 21 video details which specific build this Call of Duty veteran had in mind.

Timestamp – 9:07

Warzone 2 “best TTK” Chimera build

“You get a nice balance of control and speed here, making this thing obviously ridiculously consistent,” said WhosImmortal while showcasing the weapon. The content creator then added: “And as we saw its TTK can hold its own even now against the Fennec. So, a great, great, close-range choice.”

The full customization is as follows:

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear grip: Bruen Flash Grip

The interesting thing to note is the usage of the barrel, an attachment that many content creators for Warzone 2 usually forgo, in favor of a muzzle. But WhosImmortal thinks it is great to have for damage range and mobility combo.

Players interested in trying out this Chimera blueprint for themselves in should back up their close-range primary with a ranged option like the RPK light machinegun, or the TAQ V battle rifle.