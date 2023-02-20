Warzone 2 expert reveals “king” of LMGs that has best TTK in Season 2

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled an underrated LMG with a “heavy-hitting” TTK at long-range that’s also “easy to use” in Season 2.

Warzone 2’s Season 2 update is well underway and the community is enjoying all the new content that arrived in the patch.

Despite the exciting additions, the balance changes had the most significant impact on the meta, meaning players are still searching for top-tier picks to dominate Al Mazrah.

While the TAQ-56, RPK, and Kastov 762 are the early standouts, WhosImmortal has uncovered an underused weapon that’s getting overlooked despite its overwhelming power.

With a devastating TTK, manageable recoil, and plenty of ammo to wipe out entire squads, this LMG needs to be on your loadout list.

Activison The RAAL MG has one of the strongest TTKs in Warzone 2.

Best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Rear Grip: STIP 40 Grip

For WhosImmortal, the RAAL MG is the “king of TTK” thanks to the gun’s unbelievably strong damage output, especially from long distances.

The LMG has so much firepower, the build above focuses strictly on bolstering its recoil pattern, making the weapon extremely “easy to use”.

While the RAAL does lack mobility due to its bulky frame, WhosImmortal makes it very clear that “if you land and connect with your shots with the RAAL, your enemies don’t stand a chance”.

Of course, to maximize this “heavy-hitting” LMGs potential, it’s key that you post in up in power positions, which will allow you to rain down bullets on your foes from above.

As the RAAL struggles at close range, it key you to run Overkill so you gain access to a second primary. This will allow you to run a meta SMG and the YouTuber suggests the Fennec 45.

This combination will make you unstoppable in Warzone 2 and give you a faster TTK than any enemy you encounter.

Not only that, the RAAL only has a 0.4% pick rate, so jump on this loadout before the rest of the community catches on.