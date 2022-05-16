Warzone expert WhosImmortal reveals fastest TTK loadouts for Season 3

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has revealed the Season 3 weapons with the fastest TTK and while there are a few gimmes on the list, a couple of sleeper picks found their way into the lineup as well.
WhosImmortal is one of Warzone’s most reliable statisticians and loadout builders across the board.
He’s given the community tons of expertly crafted builds and this round of ‘fastest TTK’ weapons is just the latest example of his good work.
From the STG-44 to the Owen Gun, here’s how he rates the most efficient options in the game.
WhosImmortal reveals fastest TTK weapons in Warzone
STG-44
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Nerves of Steel
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The STG is one of the game’s finest long-range options right now and these attachments only emphasize that.
According to the Warzone guru, this build features a sub-900 millisecond time to kill at around 85 meters.
This makes it an elite choice for Caldera, where not only is the overall health higher, but the longer sightlines mean getting more bang for your buck.
Bruen Mk9
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mags
It’s currently flying a little bit under the radar but the Bruen is still one of the fastest killing weapons in all of Warzone, particularly when it comes to ranged gunfights.
Another weapon with a sub-900 ms TTK, it’s all about preference when choosing this LMG build over the STG. Both guns are incredibly versatile, and as Immortal notes, they’ll both suit anyone who needs a long-distance primary weapon.
CR-56 AMAX
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mags
The final Assault Rifle option is the AMAX and this gun excels in every area.
Using the build from above will give near-perfect control to anyone taking on a lot of medium or long-range engagements, but it can alternately be trimmed down and made into an oversized SMG with the right attachments.
While it’s still early, the Modern Warfare classic is looking like the crown jewel of Season 3 so far.
STEN
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain Para
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
Only picked up by the most adventurous of players for much of its lifespan so far, the STEN has gone through a remarkable glow-up in Season 3.
Its natural mobility combined with the enhanced fire rate of the SA 65mm Rapid barrel and 7.62 Gorenko 36 Round Mags brings the gun’s TTK up to a blistering 700 milliseconds.
As explained in the video, the STEN’s only drawback is its lack of ammo. The 36-round mag is enough for Solos and Duos, but venturing any further than that makes it a little bit of a risky pick.
Type 100
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Shiraishi T100
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk: Gung Ho
- Perk 2: Quick
For anyone who likes the speed of the STEN but needs a little more of a safety net in the ammo department, the Type 100 is here to save the day.
Another weapon that benefits from high natural mobility and fire rate, the Type 100 is easier to shoot than any other gun on the list, making it incredibly easy for players of all skill levels to pick up and put to use.
Owen Gun
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
Of course, the Owen Gun hasn’t been completely dethroned. It’s still more than a viable pick with a sub-650ms TTK, and anyone who dominated Season 2 with it won’t have any troubles picking it back up.
This build is a little different from the usual fare, but that’s because it’s all about killing quicker this time, so the Warzone wizard has sacrificed some utility in the form of a barrel in favor of keeping those numbers looking nice and high.
That’s all of the fastest killing weapons in the game. Rebuilding your loadouts with these options should make it easier than ever to terrorize the halls of Caldera and Rebirth Island alike.
