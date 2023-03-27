Warzone 2 expert reveals “easy to use” SMG with super fast TTK

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has revealed an “easy to use” SMG with a dominant TTK that’s thriving in Season 2 Reloaded.

When it comes to SMGs in Warzone 2, the majority of players opt for either the Lachmann Sub or the Vaznev-9k.

While both these guns are extremely strong, their popularity does lead the community to overlook a lot of other powerful options.

Identifying these top-tier forgotten picks will keep you one step ahead of the meta and allow you to catch your opponents off-guard.

Well, Warzone 2 YouTuber WhosImmortal believes they’ve found an SMG that deserves more attention and is equipped with a lethal TTK.

Activision The BAS-P was buffed in the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

After receiving buffs to its damage range and sprint to fire speed in Season 2 Reloaded, WhosImmortal believes the BAS-P is now “surprisingly good” in the current meta.

Providing a lot more versatility than a typical SMG, the gun can perform at close quarters and at mid-range.

Not only that, the weapon is “easy to use” and has a “competitive TTK” so it can keep up with the Lachmann and Vaznev.

WhosImmortal’s build is all about maximizing ADS time for locking onto targets and pushing the SMG’s mobility to the limit.

With just a 0.5% pick rate in the current meta, it’s safe to say the BAS-P is being slept on by the community and could be the gun to take your gameplay to the next level.

Although sticking to the most popular picks is effective, it’s a lot more fun to experiment with underrated weapons, and doing so always has the potential to surprise your opponent with a gun they rarely see.