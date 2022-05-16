MW2 and Warzone 2 will have tradeable skins according to leaks

Some new Modern Warfare 2 leaks have suggested that tradeable cosmetics could be coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 when they arrive, opening up to something Call of Duty fans have asked for for years.

Tradeable cosmetics aren’t completely unheard of in other games, with the CS:GO marketplace particularly popular among players, who can trade their rare skins and stickers, and even make money off of them.

This isn’t something that has ever existed in Call of Duty, with all cosmetics locked behind either challenges or a paywall, and once you buy it you own it.

These are available to every player, so the need for trading cosmetics has never been necessary up until this point — but is that about to change?

According to reliable Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope, among other things, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 could finally be getting tradeable cosmetics, including skins and blueprints.

The cosmetics will reportedly come from MW2’s third mode, named ‘DMZ’, which is said to be inspired by Escape from Tarkov and will include a marketplace where items can be bought or traded.

According to Ghost, “you are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2.”

Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. pic.twitter.com/Y76awTjwYq — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) May 16, 2022

It’s unclear whether this means all cosmetics are available only through DMZ or just a selection of them, and it’s also unclear what the scale of said cosmetics will be. For example, will there be multiplayer or Warzone skins that aren’t tradeable?

These leaks come shortly after reports that Activision were eyeing up including NFTs in future Call of Duty games, though Activision Blizzard president Mike Ybarra denied any plans to incorporate NFTs into their titles.

It’s worth noting that as with any leak, this is not set in stone and plans can change at any time.