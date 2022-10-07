Warzone expert reveals Vanguard LMG that “easily” dominates long-range meta

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that thrives at medium-range.

The Lienna 57 LMG goes down as Warzone’s final new weapon, and Warzone expert WhosImmortal has the perfect loadout.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded introduced the Lienna 57 LMG, and its arrival flew under the radar.

Unlocking the Lienna 57 doesn’t require too much of a time crunch. All you have to do is get 15 long shots, and Plunder may be the easiest way to breeze through the challenge.

Warzone’s October 6 update decreased the Lienna 57’s upper torso damage multiplier from 1.05 to 1.0, and its minimum damage was decreased from 27 down to 24. Despite receiving nerfs, the underrated LMG can be deadly with the right loadout.

WhosImmortal reveals devastating Lienna 57 loadout.

The Lienna 57 performs more like an AR rather than a conventional LMG. The developers stated it can “be configured for snappier midrange play, or it can be extended into a longer-ranged powerhouse.”

WhosImmortal opted to transform the Lienna 57 into a long-ranged powerhouse.

He argued, “the Lienna 57 over range is about as good as it gets” and compared the upper torso time-to-kill speed to other meta weapons using sym.gg. The Lienna 57 outperforms the STG-44, Vargo 52, and Grau.

Based on the TTK stats, WhosImmortal claimed, “the Lienna 57 absolutely falls into the meta right now, easily.”

Here is WhosImmortal’s full loadout.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrell: Frei 432mm Shrouded

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Wenger NH Adjustable

Underbarrell: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 75 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

This loadout sacrifices mobility and speed in favor of an easy-to-control recoil pattern and the ability to mow down enemies at any range.

WhoisImmortal said, “for medium range or long range, this is absolutely one of the best choices in the game right now, and it is super easy to use.”

Raven Software nerfed the Lienna 57 after this video was released, but this loadout should still provide a top-tier long-range meta option.