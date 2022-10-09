Warzone expert reveals slept-on Vanguard LMG class that outperforms meta UGM-8

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Warzone expert and content creator IceManIsaac has outlined the Whitley LMG from Call of Duty: Vanguard as the battle royale’s new “best primary weapon” following nerfs to the UGM-8.

Despite the majority of the Call of Duty community now looking ahead to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, plenty of players still want to know the best meta weapons to drop into Caldera’s closing weeks with.

Raven has perhaps been heavier with the adjustments than expected, with Season 5 Reloaded shaking up the weapon meta considerably, and subsequent nerfs to the Armaguerra 43 tweaking it again.

Despite the lack of clarity that follows such patches, Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has outlined a clear pick for the BR’s “best primary weapon”, claiming one forgotten Vanguard LMG outperforms even the most meta guns.

Best Whitley LMG class for Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

In an October 8 video, the BR guru revealed the Whitley LMG as the best medium to long-range weapon to use in Caldera’s closing weeks, claiming it outperforms the UGM-8 in nearly every way, despite being far behind in terms of pick rate.

WZRanked reports that the UGM-8 currently sits at a pick rate of 4.22%, compared to the Whitley’s meager 0.43%. However, players shouldn’t read into the stat too much.

According to Isaac, the Whitley LMG has emerged as an “incredible” choice. He said: “The headshot multiplier on the Whitley is disgusting. And it does not move, it has some of the lowest recoil… I’ve ever seen. It rips people off head glitches.”

Not only that, but the Whitley is considerably faster to reload than the UGM-8, and boasts better handling. His full recommended loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 28″ Gracey Mk. 9

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: CGC R4

CGC R4 Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Magazine: .303 British 45 Round Mags

.303 British 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

A final advantage of the Whitley LMG is that it’s actually featured as ground loot in Warzone for some time now, meaning players likely have it fairly leveled up simply as a result of finding it on the ground in early-game scenarios.

All players will need is a close-range weapon to make sure they don’t get caught out by nearby enemies. Following the Armaguerra nerfs, your best bet is probably the Vanguard MP-40, which continues to impress in Season 5 Reloaded.

With that and the Whitley, you’re bound to rack up those important dubs.