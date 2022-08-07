Warzone expert reveals slept-on Vanguard AR that’s a “monster” in Season 4

Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal has unveiled his go-to AS44 loadout, claiming the slept-on Vanguard AR is a “monster at all ranges” in Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped back in late July, shaking up multiple aspects of the game’s weapon pool.

However, rapid balancing has followed, with weapons strengthened in the Reloaded update – like the Kilo 141 – being nerfed again.

The result has left players scratching around for strong weapons and, in the AS44, WhosImmortal believes he’s found one.

Despite sitting at a pick rate of just 0.6%, the AS44 is one of the best ARs in the game and, according to the Warzone expert, is a “monster at all ranges”.

WhosImmortal unveils AS44 build for Warzone Season 4

In an August 6 YouTube video, the Warzone content creator outlined his five favored AR builds following recent balancing changes.

Alongside the Vargo 52, NZ-41, Volkssturmgewehr, and KG M40 was the AS44, a Vanguard weapon that has received a fraction of the attention some of its counterparts have had.

“If you want a challenge but you want a decent reward with really good TTK go for the AS44,” he said. “This thing is a monster at all ranges.”

While the AS44 is slightly more difficult to use than some of the more popular weapon choices, it rewards players who get used to its recoil profile and modest handling. Once they’re mastered, you’ll be able to take on any opponent.

WhosImmortal’s full AS44 build is detailed below:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Disable

Disable Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As previously stated, the AS44 is very strong at all ranges. Its handling and range do make it most suitable for medium ranges but, once players have acclimated, it can dominate at any distance so long as it’s used sensibly.

The choice of secondary is therefore up to the player and their play style. If you want an SMG there’s no better choice than the Armaguerra 43, but if you want a long-range behemoth then opt for the tried and tested HDR.

Regardless of what’s in the back pocket, the AS44 in your primary slot will see you start every match in a strong position.