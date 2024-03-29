“Sleeper” MW3 AR set to dominate Warzone as Season 3’s best gun

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has highlighted a “sleeper” assault rifle in the battle royale that is set to dominate in Season 3 if other weapons receive some likely nerfs.

With Warzone Season 3 right around the corner, many fans of the battle royale are looking forward to the return of Rebirth Island more than anything else. Yet, the new update will have much more than that.

Even though the meta has been in a pretty diverse state recently, the new season will bring a round of weapon balancing that ultimately changes that.

According to Warzone expert WhosImmortal – who is constantly at the forefront of things when it comes to meta changes – he believes the MTZ-556, which is currently a “sleeper” weapon, is going to benefit most.

The stats guru highlighted the assault rifle in his March 28 video, noting it has a pretty competitive TTK right now, and is up there with the more popular ARs in Warzone.

“It can hold its own just fine right now and, in the future, I think it’s going to rise up even more,” the YouTuber said, noting the likes of the BP50 and Ram-7 are likely to be nerfed. “This is one that’s absolutely on the come-up. Highly recommend trying it out and getting used to it, so that way when it does become the number one rifle you’re already ahead of the game.”

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Optic: JAK Glassless

Magazine: 50-round drum

WhosImmortal also noted that the MTZ-556 is currently useful because its damage doesn’t drop off as quickly as some other ARs, and it suits both Resurgence and the normal BR mode.

He has been rather reliable with his predictions for changes over the years, but it remains to be seen if he gets this one right as well.