Slept-on Warzone 2 AR actually beats meta picks after Season 4 changes

There’s an assault rifle in Warzone 2 that is a bit slept-on despite the fact it can compete with some of the top meta picks for TTK.

The last few updates for Warzone 2 have seriously shaken up the meta, but none more so than Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded. Those two updates have tackled a host of broken weapons, putting the meta in a pretty healthy position.

Sure, the Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub remain the go-to weapons for most players, but there is a whole raft of viable options out there too. We haven’t been able to say that for a while in the CoD battle royale.

Assault Rifles are in an especially strong position too, with the M13B, Tempus Razorback, and Kastov 762 all hanging around the top five most-used in terms of pick rate. However, there is one AR that is being slightly overlooked despite its pretty impressive TTK.

Best STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

The AR in question? That would be the STB 556. It was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal in his July 27 video as he noted that it is on par with some of the more popular picks in the battle royale.

“The STB 556, honestly, you can make an argument that this is the number one rifle because it is by far the most versatile,” he said, adding that it can easily go from being a long-range option to a deadly SMG-AR hybrid type of weapon.

WhosImmortal crowned the Kastov 762 as the “best” AR for Season 4, but the TTK stats show that the STB 556 is right there with it. In fights between 28-50 meters where it outguns the Kastov.

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 42-round mag

It’s not the first time that the STB has been in the spotlight and bigged up as a solid alternative option, but that hasn’t been reflected in its pick rate.

As per WZRanked stats, the AR is only being used by 2.8% of players, which is a far cry from where it should be given its TTK. Though, maybe that’ll change moving forward.