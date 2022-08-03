Warzone August 3 patch notes: NZ41, KG M40 & Kilo nerfs, Whitley buff

The Warzone August 3 update further weakens powerful assault rifles and addresses a few fan-requested bug issues.

A gas mask issue frustrated players and caused match losses. Players took damage from the gas even if they had a gas mask equipped. Gas damage causes a loud cough from the operator, and that gives away players positioning.

Raven said they addressed the issue, and the developers fixed an issue that caused an unintentional lighting change on Caldera.

Following the Season 4 Reloaded update, some Warzone players complained that the sun in Warzone was far too bright. Raven quickly added the issue to Trello and made the changes.

Popular Assault rifles such as the NZ41 and KG M40 received significant nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded update. The developers nerfed both weapons again and adjusted a few other fan-favorite weapons.

Activision The Cooper Carbine was nerfed in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Raven tweeted out the new update and made changes based on feedback from the Season 4 Reloaded update. Most notably, the Kilo, NZ41, and KG M40, Marco 5, and H4 Blixen received slight nerfs. Surprisingly, the Volksstrumgewehr also received a nerf.

Shotguns returned to relevancy after the Season 4 Reloaded update, but the VLK Rogue received a massive damage nerf. The Whitley light machine’s damage range increased bringing it more in line with other similar weapons.

Here are the full patch notes:

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused Players to receive damage when entering the Gas due to a minor delay in the Gas Mask animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect amount of Armor to be applied when equipping or picking up the Tempered or Specialist Perks.

Fixed an issue that caused an unintentional lighting change on Caldera.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Last Alive” Player Card to display the incorrect text.

Fixed an issue that caused some Season Four Reloaded Calling Cards to display the incorrect text.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

Vargo-S (VG)

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Muzzle Velocity now increased by 35%



We’re seeing good early performance data come through from the Vargo-S (VG) but the Muzzle Velocity was holding its long-range viability back.

NZ-41 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Shot Deviation Increased

KG M40 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.32, down from 1.46

Neck Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.3

As mentioned previously, our philosophy is to address the damage profile of weapons that are designed to be easier to control. The KG M40 (VG) has started to rear its head as the front-runner. This is mostly due to the reliability of landing headshots and has one of the highest head-shot accuracies in the game. By bringing this down we expect to see the weapon perform well, but not dominate.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 22

VDD 287mm Damage Range Penalty increased to -25%, down from -10% Muzzle Velocity Penalty increased to -20%, down from -10% Vertical Recoil Penalty increased to -21%, down from -12%

Krausnick 428mm 05V Damage Range decreased to 26%, down from 40%



We love seeing the Volkssturmgewehr (VG) start to find its place in the meta but are seeing its long-range efficiency become higher and higher. This indicates that more players have found accurate long-range builds with the weapon. A small adjustment in its min-damage reinforces the weapons identity as a powerhouse of close-to-mid range, but can be used at range when needed.

Kilo (MW)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

While we’re thrilled to see the “return of the king” we’ve seen a high jump in KD particularly in the higher skilled brackets on the smaller maps. This is due to the relative ease of recoil that the kilo enables. While we like its handling where it is, as with the KG M40 we’ll be addressing its damage profile downward a bit.

» Submachine Guns «

Some of the more recent additions to the Submachine Gun category have been dominant and reduced the once great breadth that was on offer. This is mostly due to far superior handling. We’re making some strategic changes here in order to keep the weapons viable but open up the short-range meta back to its former glory.

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scale decreased to 1.36, down from 1.4

.30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags Damage Range penalty increased to -25%, down from -14%

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Damage Range decreased to 5%, down from 10% Movement Speed scalar penalty increased to -5%, down from -4.2%

Imerito 18mm Short ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 18%, down from 20%



Marco 5 (VG)

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 200ms, up from 190ms

Vertical Recoil Increased

H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage reduced to 39, down from 40

Max Damage range decreased to 8 meters, down from 9 meters

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 210ms, up from 190ms

Bergstrom 17” F3 Muzzle Velocity decreased to 35%, down from 50% Movement speed increase removed, down from 3% ADS movement speed increase removed, down from 6%

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Movement Speed now decreased by 2% ADS Transition In/Out time scalar decreased to -3%, down from 2%



» Pistols «

Handgun Echo (MW)

Neck Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

We’d like to see a headshot thrown into the mix to achieve that 3 shot to kill time while in its max damage range. This should more fairly reward aiming shots with the Handgun Echo (MW).

» Light Machine Guns «

Whitely (VG)

16″ CGC Shrouded Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20%, up from -30%

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Damage Range increased to 30%, up from 15%

.303 British 45 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20%



» Shotguns «

VLK Rogue (MW)

Max Pellet Damage decreased to 38, down from 60

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 14

ATTACHMENTS

Brace Gun Perk