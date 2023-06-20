Warzone expert claims slept-on AR is “best” pick in Season 4

If you’re looking for a new assault rifle to use in Warzone Season 4, well, you might want to consider an old favorite that has been underused for a while.

With the start of Season 4, the Warzone 2 devs decided to make a few big changes to the battle royale. They’ve introduced a new map in the form of Vondel, which is smaller than Al-Mazrah but bigger than Ashika Island. The overall TTK of the game was increased too thanks to an increase in player health.

That wasn’t all, either. The devs also put a few of the battle royale’s weapons under the microscope as well, including the dominant Cronen Squall. The battle rifle had its damage increased but that also came with the bullets to kill number also going up – making it a slower killer.

Despite that change, the Squall has remained the go-to weapon for many players, but its popularity has dropped off a touch. As a result, some are looking for different things to use, and there is one AR that’s apparently better than the rest, despite no one really using it.

Best Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4

That’s at least according to Metaphor, as the Warzone 2 guru highlighted the Kastov 762 in his June 19 video, calling it the “best AR” for Season 4.

“A lot of people are sleeping on the AK given the fact they did increase the health by 50,” he said. “This gun moves up a lot (in tier lists) just because it does so much freaking damage.”

He runs a pretty standard build too, with the KAS-10 584mm barrel getting some use alongside the SZ Recharge sight and the Demo-X2 Grip. That’s all designed to keep shots as straight as possible so more damage is dealt out, playing to the gun’s strengths.

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm barrel

Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

As noted, the 762 is going slightly under the radar in the new season with a 1.1% pick rate according to WZRanked stats.

That should tick up a bit over time as players increasingly ditch the Cronen Squall, but it remains to be seen just how much it’ll increase.