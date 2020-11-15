 Warzone enables 120fps on Xbox Series X, but not on PS5 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Warzone enables 120fps on Xbox Series X, but not on PS5

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:20

by Marco Rizzo
Warzone on Xbox Series X
Call of Duty / Xbox

Warzone xbox series x

Infinity Ward discreetly enabled an option for Call of Duty Warzone to run up to 120 frames per second on the new Xbox Series X.

The change is currently listed as a feature on the Microsoft Store, together with support for HDR10 and “4K UltraHD.” These changes were present in the last patch notes released on the 9th of November and saw no social media announcement.

Modern Warfare’s store page now also lists 120fps support as a feature, meaning there is a chance that the standard multiplayer modes will also be upgraded in the future.

The increase of the FPS cap has only been introduced on the new Microsoft console, with the PlayStation 5 version still being limited to 60fps.

Warzone frame rate
Screenshot via Eurogamer
It seems unlikely that Warzone will average 120fps in all situations.

Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry ran some tests on Warzone, confirming the increase in frames per second and examining the stability of the new framerate on an Xbox Series X.

The results showed that Warzone, while capable of hitting a maximum of 120fps, will maintain an average framerate of anywhere between 100 and 120.

Still, the game remains currently listed on the store as an Xbox One title.

Meanwhile, the community has been taken by surprise by this improvement and has welcomed it with open arms on social media platforms, suggesting overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Reddit comments
Reddit
Xbox players are loving the upgrade.

Infinity Ward’s decision to introduce the change on only one of the next-gen consoles has created some confusion. Activision is currently partnering with Sony, providing early access to expansions and digital content to PlayStation players.

With this change, Infinity Ward has essentially introduced a gap between PS5 and Xbox users due to the cross-play future of the game mode.

Currently, Warzone on PS5 runs on the PS4 backward compatibility version and is still limited to 60 frames per second.

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement from Activision or Infinity Ward about the possibility of enabling 120fps on Sony consoles, with some speculating that the upgrade is being held in order to prevent all BOCW players from immediately switching to Warzone.

Call of Duty

Nadeshot pleads with Treyarch to reduce Black Ops Cold War SBMM

Published: 15/Nov/2020 13:53 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 13:54

by Joe Craven
Nadeshot next to Black ops Cold War Armada Strike gameplay
Treyarch/YT: Nadeshot

Black Ops Cold War Nadeshot treyarch

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, 100 Thieves CEO and ex-Call of Duty pro player, has called on developers Treyarch to reduce levels of skill-based matchmaking in Black Ops Cold War public matches following the game’s November 13th release.

Few topics in the last year or so have been as contentious in the Call of Duty community as skill-based matchmaking. Some of the most prominent CoD content creators in the world have criticized Warzone, Modern Warfare and now Black Ops Cold War for their stringent inclusion of SBMM in public matches. 

SBMM refers to the algorithm a game uses to decide which players are put in your lobbies. Where there is SBMM, a game will try to match you with players who have similar stats, in the hope of fostering a more competitive match. 

However, some argue this kills casual matches and means higher-skill players are punished for their talents. 

Black Ops Cold War character pointing a gun on the Miami map
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War released on November 13.

Nadeshot, with his history as a professional CoD player, clearly falls into the higher-skill players category. As a result, his lobbies tend to feature tough opponents, who closely match his online stats. 

However, it seems his patience is wearing thin with the mode, just days after BOCW’s global launch. 

“I truly believe it is imperative that Treyarch dials back the difficulty of lobbies,” he tweeted. “We’re gonna drive so many big creators away, these games have been no joke. I’m dead after playing for 9 hours.” 

He said that he would be happier with a system that, if it does indeed match players with similar skill opponents, shows players their ranks. Many believe SBMM has a place in Ranked modes, but that public matches should remain casual.

One of the main defenses of SBMM is that it prevents lower-skill players from being put in lobbies against higher-skill individuals and annihilated. 

Nade addressed this in a follow-up tweet: “I get how it can benefit new or casual players but I feel as if Call of Duty doesn’t have enough faith in the people playing their game. People are inherently competitive and if they are told that there is a higher ceiling of skill, they’d want to strive to hit that ceiling.” 

Even if Treyarch reduces levels of SBMM in public matches, we will probably never receive public confirmation. Many video game developers and publishers prefer to keep their matchmaking systems under wraps, so avoid discussing them at all in the public domain.