 Black Ops Cold War grenade launcher easter egg discovered in Campaign - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War grenade launcher easter egg discovered in Campaign

Published: 13/Nov/2020 18:52

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War hasn’t even been out for 24 hours, but one Reddit user has already discovered a secret grenade launcher Easter egg in one of the game’s campaign missions, “Redlight, Greenlight.” Here’s how you can do it for yourself.

Easter eggs weapons are nothing new for Call of Duty campaigns. Between the hidden Ray Gun in World at War and the secret Thundergun in Black Ops 1, the CoD developers are known for sometimes throwing these weapons into the game, even when they don’t make sense for the story.

For a while, it seemed like these special Easter eggs had stopped haven’t cropped up in these new stories, making it seem like the devs had forgotten about it. Now, it seems like the developers of Black Ops Cold War have hidden a similar Easter egg in the game’s single-player campaign, if a new Reddit post is to be believed.

‘Redlight, Greenlight’ secret grenade launcher

Activision/dajokaman
The secret M79 grenade launcher can be found by the Burger Town in Redlight, Greenlight.

According to Reddit user ‘dajokaman,’ in the single-player mission Redlight, Greenlight, players can find a secret grenade launcher simply by completing an Easter egg.

The result, however, is worth it, as it gives you a free M79 grenade launcher. Old-school fans might remember this as the Thumper from Modern Warfare 2, and it operates in a very similar way.

Unfortunately, you don’t get a lot of ammo – only three rounds, plus one extra in the chamber, so you should use it wisely. Still, it’s fun to watch enemies explode in hilarious fashion.

How to get the M79 grenade launcher

In the campaign mission Redlight, Greenlight. if you interact with the Burger Shot boy by pressing the button multiple times, he will eventually poop out an M79 grenade launcher for you to use for the rest of the mission. from r/blackopscoldwar

Getting this free grenade launcher is pretty simple and requires very little effort. That being said, it seems like it only appears in one spot, so it may be best to follow the simple guide below:

  1. In the mission “Redlight, Greenlight” find the Burger Town with the drive-thru.
  2. On the side of the drive-thru callbox there is a giant button. Press it.
  3. Keep pressing the button over and over again until the callbox runs out of lines.
  4. The M79 launcher should pop out next to the callbox on the ground.

As one can see from the video above, the callbox, which is shaped like a man, seemingly “ejects” the grenade launcher out of his backside, which is both hilarious and a bit disturbing.

All in all, this is a pretty fun Easter egg, especially since it gives you a free grenade launcher, so it’s probably worth doing if you want to have some fun.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!