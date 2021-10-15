 Warzone devs shut down anti-cheat concerns after "pre-release" RICOCHET leak - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Warzone devs shut down anti-cheat concerns after “pre-release” RICOCHET leak

Published: 15/Oct/2021 23:01

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone ricoche anti cheat hack leak
Activision / Pexels

Call of Duty: Warzone’s security team have quieted concerns after the community discovered a RICOCHET Anti-Cheat leak. The devs have explained that it’s actually a “pre-release” leaked build that hackers are toying with already.

Ever since Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone, CoD has had a serious hacking problem. With more PC players than ever, both the professional multiplayer and Warzone scenes have seen cheaters aplenty.

So it was understandably major news when Activision revealed their upcoming, highly anticipated RICOCHET Anti-Cheat. And, also understandably, it was major news when people found out hackers were reversing the leaked kernel-level driver within a day.

But CoD’s developers don’t seem too worried about Vanguard and Warzone’s security system. In fact, they’ve taken to Twitter to calm the concerns.

Leaked RICOCHET Anti-Cheat was only a “pre-release” build

In a tweet shared by the official CoD account, Team Ricochet indirectly responded to concerns of the leak. The unit explained that the anti-cheat is currently in live testing, which includes a “pre-release version” being sent to third parties.

As such, it has been inferred that the leaked kernel-level driver wasn’t by an Activision mole — but instead by one such third party. If that’s the case, then the build currently being reversed by hackers isn’t the live version.

But still, some people aren’t fully convinced by this news.

Warzone players still concerned about anti-cheat leak

While the RICOCHET devs claimed everything “all good,” community consensus hasn’t been unanimous.  Popular security system account, Anti-Cheat Police Department, explained that this pre-release build doesn’t lend confidence to the live version.

Nonetheless, people generally seem happy to know that the battle against hackers wasn’t lost in one day. As someone replied to our tweet about the CoD response, “it’s never chalked.”

Vanguard releases on November 5 and Warzone integration should happen sometime afterward. Now we just have to wait and see if any further developments crop up in the meantime.

