Warzone devs respond to annoying Cold War weapon select bug

Developers Raven Software have responded to a frustrating selection bug surrounding a number of Black Ops Cold War guns in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone has become the first Call of Duty title to incorporate content from multiple different games simultaneously, following the merger with Black Ops Cold War way back in December of 2020.

Such a crossover – merging two different game engines and content – was bound to throw up a few issues, but the general opinion was complimentary of how the merger was handled and managed.

However, the Season Five update has thrown up previously unseen issues, including the duplication of Cold War weapons when selecting guns for loadouts.

The problems were captured by Redditor ‘ryntab‘, who was offered three different versions of the Hauer 77 shotgun when choosing their Warzone loadout.

A number of other players reported similar problems, borne out of the major Season Five update.

Raven were prompt to respond on social media, confirming that they are aware of the issues.

“We are aware of an issue in this patch that causes BOCW Weapons to be displayed multiple times in the Weapon Select menu,” they said. “This will be fixed in an upcoming update.”

It’s nowhere near as egregious as some bugs that have plagued Warzone – who can forget the infamous demon gun glitch? – but players have found it fairly frustrating nonetheless.

Thankfully Raven have confirmed a fix will be coming. Given it’s a fairly simple issue, players can expect a similarly simple fix so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for it to be banished to the history books.

In the meantime, players can get excited for the incorporation of CoD: Vanguard’s content to Warzone.