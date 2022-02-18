Warzone devs provide RICOCHET anti-cheat update after multiple player complaints

With an influx of Warzone cheaters since the Pacific era started, the devs have provided a RICOCHET anti-cheat update and assured players that they are working hard to combat hackers.

The RICOCHET anti-cheat launched back in December shortly after the beginning of Season 1 Pacific.

While it initially saw great success, players quickly found themselves back to having games ruined by hackers. Naturally, this has the community doubting the anti-cheat.

However, the Warzone devs wanted to clear the air and said that it might not be perfect but the team is “committed to fighting.”

Warzone devs update community on anti-cheat

"Since the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel level driver rolled out on PC, #Warzone saw a significant drop of in-game cheat reporting while bringing cheating within Warzone to an all-time low." Check out the latest progress report from #TeamRICOCHET: https://t.co/XSNB8poAyh pic.twitter.com/F4j9rXBhfr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2022

In a Twitter post on February 18, Activision released a blog post on the current status of RICOCHET. While fans thought cheating was reaching a high point again, the team stated otherwise.

“RICOCHET was able to catch and disable accounts quickly, bringing cheating within Warzone to an all-time low during the holiday break.”

Even though the holiday break saw hacks such as flying cars and god mode return, the devs assured the community that the anti-cheat is working well.

“As time has progressed cheat developers have looked for new ways to try to exploit the game. Some have succeeded, many have not.” Activision also added that the recent spike of cheaters “is not at the level it was during Verdansk.”

They also confirmed that hackers in-game are being punished with a “Damage Shield.”

This prevents detected hackers from doing damage to other players in the lobby.

Activision closed by saying that they have improved their system to hand out permanent suspensions for cheaters on all current and future accounts made.

So while some may think the anti-cheat was slacking, the Warzone devs said this isn’t a “magic bullet” but are claiming it is doing its job.