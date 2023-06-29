Call of Duty anti-cheat update makes hackers see “hallucinations”

Activision has unveiled a new update to its Ricochet anti-cheat that will make hackers start hallucinating and seeing players who aren’t really there.

Call of Duty cheaters have long been a big problem in Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare 2, but the developers have come up with interesting ways to fight back.

Article continues after ad

Instead of just banning suspected cheaters outright, the devs have done things to mess with those abusing aimbots and wall hacks by flipping the script and trying to ruin the game for them, such as with a “weapon disarm” feature.

Now, they’re taking things a step further with a unique new addition to Richochet that could be ripped right from a horror game. Enter: Hallucinations.

Article continues after ad

New CoD anti-cheat features makes hackers start hallucinating

Announced in a blog post, the new Hallucinations update is designed to “disorient” cheaters and make them see things that aren’t really there.

Hallucinations are basically copies of real-life players and mimic movements to try to trick cheaters into believing an actual opponent is in front of them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to the devs, “Hallucinations also trigger the same information that cheaters would have access to using nefarious tools, revealing unique data to make them appear legitimate.”

Article continues after ad

The best part about this feature is the Hallucinations are only visible to suspected cheaters and aimbots can’t tell the difference between them and real players. As such, if the hackers engage with the Hallucinations, they’re basically outing themselves.

Additionally, the team is taking action against malicious reporting to stop players from spam reporting legitimate players with false accusations. New notifications will also alert players if their reports are being investigated or if action is being taken.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, these changes will make life a lot more difficult for cheaters and deal a serious blow to those who resort to paying to cheat in video games.