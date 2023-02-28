CoD cheat seller mocks Activision data breach by promising security for hackers

A notorious Call of Duty cheater seller is mocking Activision’s serious data breach by using it to advertise the security of their own software.

Cheating in Call of Duty games like Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 has been a major talking point in the community for years, with players constantly dealing with hackers in their lobbies.

From aimbots to wall hacks, there’s no shortage of ways for cheaters to gain an unfair upper hand, despite efforts by Activision to stop them through the use of anti-cheat.

Now, a recent Activision data breach has allegedly resulted in the personal info of employees including their names, job titles, and phone numbers being leaked, and cheat sellers are using this to their advantage.

CoD cheat company uses Activision data breach to advertise hacks

In a post on social media, infamous cheat seller EngineOwning commented on the woes at Activision, stating the company failed to notify their employees and “does not consider their data as sensitive.”

According to the cheat seller, they take one’s security seriously and will be implementing more ways to keep their customers’ data private.

“EngineOwning is committed to (the) highest security and privacy protocols, we will soon publish everything we are doing to keep your data safe,” they said.

This latest shot is sure to rub Activision the wrong way. It may even result in the company doubling its efforts to stop hackers now that things are a bit more personal, but the game company has still scored some wins in this feud.

The comments come just days after a judge ruled that EngineOwning must pay $3 million in damages to Activision after “high-profile” streamers used Warzone cheats.