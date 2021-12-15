Warzone RICOCHET Anti-Cheat fully launched globally with driver

Call of Duty: Warzone’s full RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is officially live globally, after an original launch in Asia-Pacific. The anti-cheat’s kernel-level driver is now required for all PC players to use when loading into Warzone Pacific.

The wait is over. Ricochet Anti-Cheat was originally supposed to launch the same day as Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map, but ended up solely launching in the Asia-Pacific region. Now, around a week later, it’s releasing globally.

Requiring the usage of a kernel-level driver, the anti-cheat is required for all PC players who want to load into Warzone Pacific. It released spontaneously in the early hours of December 15, following a Battle.net shutdown and a surprise Warzone patch.

The patch, update 1.50, brought weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and the anti-cheat, with the latter only being installed on PC players’ systems.

Warzone RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel-level driver launches globally

Warzone’s developers announced the news with a full blog post after players began noticing a new application downloaded to their system with update 1.50.

It remains unclear when the anti-cheat will roll out to Vanguard multiplayer as well, since the original schedule explained that it would first launch on Warzone.