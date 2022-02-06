Infamous Warzone god mode hack is making an appearance on Caldera

Warzone has a long history with hacking and, despite the anti-cheat, players are still running into issues. Now, the game’s infamous “god mode” cheat is being spotted for the first time since the shift to Pacific’s Caldera.

Hacking has been a lingering issue in Warzone where some weeks are worse than others. With variations of aim bots, incognito hacks, and even flying cars, players have reached their breaking point with cheaters.

However, one of the most frustrating versions comes in the form of god mode, which allows the user to become immune to all damage.

While it feels like an eternity since this hack was running around Verdansk, it appears that it is crashing the party on Caldera and ruining matches in Season 1 Pacific.

Warzone god mode hack spotted on Caldera

In a Reddit post by ‘international93,’ the user posted a video with the title “What is going here? New exploit? New hack?” Unfortunately, it appears that the community’s worst fear has returned from the grave.

To put it bluntly, it looks like god mode is back. In the clip, you can see that the player is blasting the enemy with a full magazine of bullets but isn’t getting a hit marker.

The cheat looks like a superhero just running through all the bullets. To get some sort of victory ineternal93 said “I quit out before they could kill me haha. I wasn’t giving them the satisfaction.”

The community doesn’t even feel like denying it this time as the comment section was filled with sarcasm and jokes. One Redditor posted a classic copypasta saying, “Shots 1-5: Clearly missed. Shots 6-9: Missed due to recoil (bad spray control). Shots 10-11: Very close, but recoil and inaccuracy make these reasonable misses.”

Another person found comedic relief from the clip, “this shit is hilarious LOL, sorry.” This is seemingly the first time that this hack has popped up on Caldera but players are hopeful that with the delay of Season 2, these issues will be fixed.