JGOD breaks down best Warzone loadout after Season 2 update

Warzone guru and YouTuber JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best loadout for dominating matches after the Season 2 update.

With Season 2 of Warzone adding another two weapons to the game in the KG M40 and the Whitley LMG, it’s harder than ever to customize a meta loadout with the countless guns available to choose from.

While you can design a class setup to focus on either close-range or long-distance skirmishes, the best setups have versatility and allow players to compete in every possible encounter.

As a result, it’s often better to let an expert do the thinking for you, that way you can jump into a match knowing you have an advantage over your opponents.

Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has all the answers, and he’s even revealed the best loadout after the Season 2 update.

JGOD’s LAPA & Bren Warzone loadout

LAPA

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.9″ Rifled

7.9″ Rifled Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

Bren

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter

Queen’s 775m Scepter Optic: SVT 40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT 40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Hockenson SP28

Hockenson SP28 Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mag

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk1: On-Hand

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

For starters, JGOD has picked out the LAPA SMG for his close-range weapon in the loadout. This gun absolutely shreds enemies at close range and provides an unrivaled amount of mobility, making it perfect for aggressively chasing down squads.

While the poor ironsight on the weapon means the Microflex LED attachment is required, it’s still a top-tier SMG that can rival the incredibly popular MP40.

Of course, although the LAPA is strong, it can’t compete at long-range and that’s where the Bren comes into play. This hefty LMG makes it easy to beam down opponents from afar, especially with the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x equipped.

The Bren currently sits as the second most picked weapon in Warzone so it makes sense that JGOD has given a spot in his best setup for Season 2. Despite being hit with nerfs, the gun is still a force to be reckoned with, so make the most of it while it’s still powerful as more changes are likely on their way.

Finally, JGOD rounds off the loadout with the standard meta perks that will protect you from explosive damage and allow you to swap weapons quicker so you always get the first shot off in a gunfight.

That rounds off JGOD’s best Warzone loadout following the Season 2 Reloaded update, don’t forget to tweak the builds to your preference if any attachments don’t fit your playstyle.