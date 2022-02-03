Warzone devs officially revert loadout timing change after Season 1 backlash

Call of Duty: Warzone’s developers have altered course and rolled back one of their most controversial changes to the Pacific era. Now, players will be able to buy loadouts whenever they want – instead of needing to wait for the public drop.

In Season 1 of Pacific, Caldera, Warzone’s devs introduced a new mechanic for the battle royale: loadouts would not be available for purchase until after the first public loadout dropped.

This was a major shift in the game, as it forced gamers to wait until around the second circle to get their favorite guns. Ground loot RNG became more impactful, UAVs became more valuable, and players, most notably streamers, grew incensed.

Advertisement

After over a month of streamers, and many fans of the game, complaining about the change – the devs have listened. Ahead of Season 2, they revealed on February 3 that loadout purchases will now be unrestricted (confirming an earlier leak).

Warzone players can now buy loadouts whenever they want

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Loadout Drops are now available for purchase via Buy Stations from the get-go in Battle Royale. No more waiting! The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Feb 3rd): https://t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/oZUUBORvkW — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 3, 2022

As explained in a February 3 tweet, the devs are bringing back Verdansk’s traditional loadout availability. Raven Software introduced the change in course very simply: “Loadout Drops are now available for purchase via Buy Stations from the get-go in Battle Royale.”

Read more: Warzone players killed through fake rocks that are totally useless cover

To be specific, though, this change will only apply to core BR modes. Vanguard Royale modes will still operate with the delayed loadout purchases, until further notice.

Advertisement

Warzone devs revert loadout change after backlash

The devs are also well aware that this loadout change was… not particularly loved by the community. Having obviously seen FaZe Swagg’s pleas for them to make the change – and even his offer to tattoo his derriere if they did so – they’re now looking to complete the deal.

While fans are probably wondering what design Swagg will choose for his inking, there’s another sign for optimism here: Warzone’s creators seem to be listening, at least a little bit, to community feedback.