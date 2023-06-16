Warzone 2 players reveal one thing they would change about “perfect” Vondel map

Warzone 2 players are already seriously impressed with the Vondel resurgence map that was added to the Call of Duty battle royale in Season 4 — but many believe it needs one key change to be even better.

Vondel landed in Warzone 2 on June 14 with the launch of Season 4, with a fresh dose of resurgence gameplay after Ashika Island was initially added in February 2023.

The Warzone devs have yet to recreate the magic of Rebirth Island when it comes to resurgence gameplay, at least in the eyes of many players, but Vondel might be the closest yet based on some of the overwhelmingly positive feedback to it so far.

Article continues after ad

But what do some players believe needs changing before it can really become a top-tier battle royale map?

Warzone players want Vondel timer adjusted

According to Positive_Treacle_961, Vondel is “perfect,” saying the map itself is “f8cking beautiful” and doesn’t need changing.

However, there is one facet of the map that they did say could be changed, with many of the comments in agreement: the timer. “I’d actually increase it so teams can get wiped more easily since there seems to be the full lobby even after 5 minutes in the match,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Many of the comments agreed that the map was very good, but that the timer or the circles should be adjusted throughout the match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Hard agree,” one response said. “The map coupled with ttk changes is an incredible and refreshing experience.”

With Vondel still so new to the game, there is no doubt going to be changes coming from the devs over time, and they may well take this advice to heart and look at how altering the timer could improve gameplay.

Article continues after ad

That said, it’s been leaked that a new full Warzone map will come with Modern Warfare 3 at the end of the year, so we may have to wait a little longer for a new small Resurgence map.