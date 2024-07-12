Playlist rotations have been controversial since Raven Software first introduced the concept to Warzone, with players becoming frustrated that their favorite modes are getting passed over.

Every week, Warzone changes the maps and modes that are available. But Raven Software’s playlist rotation for July 11-17 was a tipping point for many players, with their announcement receiving immense backlash.

With traditional Quads on Urzikstan not in the playlist, the only option is to play Quads in the Mutation Buy Back limited-time mode.

Community members slammed the decision to remove a core squad size from the battle royale experience.

Raven Software created the playlist rotation system to ensure that players find matches quickly and that lobbies are always full. As more maps and game modes are added, more users are needed to fill every lobby for every possible combination. However, this system has pushed players away instead.

Warzone content creator Westie exemplified this in response to the playlist news, saying, “You took away big map quads? I guess that means no games for next week. What a great decision.”

This also isn’t the first time players have spoken out about playlist rotations. The Season 2 Reloaded playlist rotation in March was labeled as the “worst one yet” as it restricted player counts for all maps.

Then, during Season 4 in May, players also voiced concerns after the playlist rotation removed Ashika Island from the map pool.

Another of the biggest problems with the playlist system is that some game mode and squad size options get overlooked.

CoD streamer HunterTV pointed out that Rebirth Island solos haven’t been available since May 1, over two months. So there’s no guarantee when Urzikstan Quads will return.