Warzone leak claims loadout change will be reverted in Season 2

A renowned Call of Duty leaker has said that Warzone developers Raven Software will finally be reverting the highly-controversial loadout drop changes in Season 2 of Warzone Pacific.

Kicking off the ‘Pacific’ era after the CoD: Vanguard integration, it was revealed that there would be a major change coming to Loadout Drops in Warzone.

Instead of being readily available to buy as soon as you and your squad had sufficient funds, they changed the rules so that you could only buy a Loadout Drop when the first free loadout came in.

This meant several long minutes of running around Caldera with floor loot weapons, hoping to find something that doesn’t recoil too much or is at least close to a meta choice. But that might not be the case any longer.

After months of calls from players to revert the changes to loadout drops back to how they originally functioned, it looks like that is finally happening, according to renowned CoD leaker TheGhostofHope.

In a short burst of tweets posted in the early hours of February 1, Hope shared that he’d been told the change was coming — but in different ways, and to different playlists.

“AFAIK In Season 2 the loadout delay is being reverted in Regular BR Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads,” he explained, “but is staying in Vanguard Royale Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads but at half the time it currently is.”

So while players are still split between regular BR or Vanguard Royale — or even part of the migration of players over to Rebirth Island — this might help make their minds up.

Warzone Season 2 is set to start on Monday, February 14 after a slight delay. That means that if the leak is true, there’s not long now until gameplay can go back to how players remembered it back in Verdansk.

Whether this changes people’s opinions of Caldera, and players find that map changes aren’t necessary to make the game better, remains to be seen.