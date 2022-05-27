Warzone devs confirm fix coming for annoying H4 Blixen bug

The newly introduced H4 Blixen (Carl Gustaf) SMG is currently suffering from an input delay bug in Warzone — but fortunately, Raven Software devs are working on solving the issue.

The H4 Blixen SMG was introduced in the Season 3 Reloaded update. Unlocking the gun requires you to get three slide kills in a single match 15 times.

The SMG offers great mid-range damage and an excellent fire rate, making it one of the best in its class.

However, an input delay when initially firing the gun is holding it back from reaching its full potential.

Warzone H4 Blixen sprint to fire bug

Warzone expert JGOD showcased the bug in a tweet on May 26, and the devs claimed to be aware of the issue a day before it was found by content creators.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Owen Gun Warzone loadout guide

In the video below, JGOD shows that after reloading, using lethal equipment, or applying armor, a delay occurs when trying to fire the gun.

Unfortunately the sprint to fire bug is still on the New SMG in Warzone after Reloading or using Lethal Equipment maybe even plating. pic.twitter.com/768RbR2WuR — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) May 26, 2022

On the official Warzone Trello board, it says that the developers are officially investigating the issue of an input delay when attempting to fire the H4 Blixen.

Read More: Warzone players delighted as fan concept added in Season 3 Reloaded

The bug is sure to cause headaches for players trying to give the Blixen H4 a test ride, but it will be reassuring to know that help is on the way.

There is no official release date of a patch for the Blixen H4, but we will provide an update when more information gets released.