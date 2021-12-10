Warzone December 10 update: Bloom removed, Vanguard SMG changes, patch notes

The newest Warzone update is here just a couple of days after the launch of Season 1 and Vanguard integration. With this, the devs are finally removing bloom from weapons and changing up a handful of submachine guns.

Bloom being removed on all Vanguard weapons in the future

Vanguard SMGs seeing massive change

Attachments tuned to fit bloom change

The new season of Warzone brought a huge overhaul to the battle royale on December 8. With 40 new weapons, a fresh map, and countless nerfs the game is changing as we know it.

Once again, Raven Software are patching the game with their biggest announcement yet. Bloom, which was spotted on Vanguard weapons, is being tweaked heavily and the devs added, “In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely.”

On top of that, five Vanguard SMGs received changes, along with a bunch of attachments being adjusted now that the team is working to remove bloom. You can check out the full patch notes here.