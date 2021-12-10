Warzone December 10 update: Bloom removed, Vanguard SMG changes, patch notes

The newest Warzone update is here just a couple of days after the launch of Season 1 and Vanguard integration. With this, the devs are finally removing bloom from weapons and changing up a handful of submachine guns.
- Bloom being removed on all Vanguard weapons in the future
- Vanguard SMGs seeing massive change
- Attachments tuned to fit bloom change
The new season of Warzone brought a huge overhaul to the battle royale on December 8. With 40 new weapons, a fresh map, and countless nerfs the game is changing as we know it.
Once again, Raven Software are patching the game with their biggest announcement yet. Bloom, which was spotted on Vanguard weapons, is being tweaked heavily and the devs added, “In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely.”
On top of that, five Vanguard SMGs received changes, along with a bunch of attachments being adjusted now that the team is working to remove bloom. You can check out the full patch notes here.
Bloom being removed from Warzone
The December 10 update patch notes were highlighted as Raven informed players that they have heavily reduced the effects of bloom on all Vanguard weapons. They also said that they are working toward removing it permanently, but that will take some time.
Bloom is a mechanic that adds a random element into the spread of your bullets when firing them from a weapon. Some have argued that this removes the skill gap as there is no easy way to control recoil on weapons.
Vanguard SMGs and attachment changes in Warzone
A total of five Vanguard submachine guns were hit with changes in this patch, three of them receiving nerfs. The M1912, PPSh-41, and Sten all saw its damage get reduced while the Owen Gun and Type 100 got damage buffs.
Also, to fit in with the bloom change a handful of attachments were altered as recoil control is going to become easier in Warzone Pacific. You can find a full list of those below.
Warzone Dec. 10 full patch notes
General
- Reduced the volume of aerial gameplay elements such as Fighter Planes, Bombing Runs, and Airstrike Killstreaks.
Gameplay
- Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target parachuting Players.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Vanguard Operators Levels would begin at 0 instead of 1.
- Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked for inactivity while using the static Anti-Aircraft Gun.
- Fixed an issue causing players bought back by teammates to return without access to Weapons or their fists
For more information on live issues, please visit our Warzone Trello Board.
Weapons
General
- The M1928 (VG), also known as Submachine Gun Alpha (VG), has been changed to M1912 (VG)
Weapon Adjustments
With this update, we have drastically reduced the amount of ‘Bloom’ on all base Vanguard Weapons. In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely. This process will take time, as we will need to determine adequate downsides to counterbalance the removal of Bloom, which will vary based on each individual Weapon and the type of Attachment they are attributed to.
In addition, we are in the process of assessing Weapon ADS Speeds across Warzone. Stay tuned for more information.
Assault Rifle
- NZ-41 (VG)
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5
- Recoil increased
Sniper Rifle
- Swiss K31 (BOCW)
- Second Damage Range added
- Minimum Damage decreased to 80, down from 95
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from 1.9
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from 1.8
Submachine Gun
- M1912 (VG)
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5
- Maximum Damage Range decreased to 460 units, down from 600
- Owen Gun (VG)
- Maximum Damage increased to 39, up from 34
- Maximum Damage Range decreased to 675 units, down from 850
- Mid Damage Range decreased to 850, down from 1500
- Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.45
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.45
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.45
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1
- Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45
- Right Upper Arms Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45
- PPSh-41 (VG)
- Maximum Damage decreased to 23, down from 27
- Mid Damage decreased to 20, down from 22
- Min Damage decreased to 17, down from 18
- Maximum Damage Range decreased to 400, down from 500
- Mid Damage Range decreased to 540, down from 900
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.5
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1
- Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1
- Sten (VG)
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1
- Type 100 (VG)
- Maximum Damage increased to 28, up from 22
- Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 17
- Min Damage increased to 18, up from 15
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.6
Barrel
- M1912 (VG)
- Chariot 5.5”
- Horizontal and Vertical recoil decreased by 2%
- Chariot 5.5”
- MG42 (VG)
- Krausnick 450mm B42MG
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 3%
- VDD 680mm 31M
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 6%
- Krausnick 450mm B42MG
- Sten (VG)
- SA 65mm Rapid
- Fire Rate Multiplier decreased by 23%
- SA 65mm Rapid
Foregrip
- MG42 (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 2%
- Carver Foregrip
Magazine
- Owen Gun (VG)
- 9mm 25 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 25, up from 20
- 9mm 25 Round Mags
- PPSh-41 (VG)
- 7.62mm Gorenko 30 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 30, up from 25
- Move Speed increased by 1%
- ADS Speed increased by 1.7%
- 7.62mm Gorenko 30 Round Mags
- Sten (VG)
- .45 ACP 28 Round Fast Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 28, up from 20
- .45 ACP 28 Round Fast Mags
- Type 100 (VG)
- .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 36, up from 30
- 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums
- Magazine Capacity increased to 48, up from 40
- 8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 30, up from 20
- Note: UI text may not reflect the above change.
- .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags