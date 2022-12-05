Can you play trios in Warzone 2?

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode.

For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.

Over time, every type of mode has been available in the original Warzone, but not always at the same time – much to the annoyance of some players who see their favorite mode cycled out for something else.

Article continues after ad

Well, with the launch of Warzone 2, these problems have risen once again. Modes have started to be cycled out for others to have the spot, and that’s annoying players – especially those who want to play Trios.

Is Trios available in Warzone 2?

As it stands, you can only play solos, duos, and quads in the regular battle royale mode, but trios are not available.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Currently, you can only play Trios in the third-person mode, but that creates headaches. Some players don’t want to use the third-person camera in the battle royale, as much as they might like it in the normal multiplayer modes.

You can, of course, play with a Trio in the quads mode, but that creates an uneven lobby and also puts you at a disadvantage in some gunfights. So, while some players will jump in and be a man down, others stay well away.

Article continues after ad

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2 still causes plenty of headaches, especially with playlists.

“They should always have regular solo, duo, trio, and quads available,” urged one annoyed fan on social media. “Solo to quads should never be touched. Add the LTM to the side,” another agreed.

The playlists in Warzone have been updated each Thursday, so it could be the case that Trios returns this time around. Though, we’ll have to keep an eye on it, so keep checking back for more.