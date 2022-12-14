Warzone 2 players furious as devs announce indefinite Combat Record delay

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Warzone 2’s promised Combat Records have now been delayed as Activision announced the highly-anticipated stat-checking feature won’t arrive in Season 1 Reloaded.

From the earliest days in Call of Duty, players have been able to check their in-game statistics. Whether it’s objective time, KD ratio, or even performance with individual weapons, having that insight has been a staple throughout the franchise.

However, with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 alongside it, that trend hasn’t been maintained. On the multiplayer side Combat Records weren’t in at launch but arrived shortly after, allowing players to check their stats at will. On the Battle Royale side, Combat Records have been a little more problematic.

Having missed the launch window, developers recently announced Combat Records would be arriving as part of the Season 1 Reloaded patch on December 14. Just hours ahead of this update though, the official Call of Duty Twitter account revealed that would no longer be the case.

“Warzone 2 Combat Records will not be launching with Season 1 Reloaded due to the accuracy of the data,” devs announced. A new timeline for its release was not provided, though they assured the team will still be working on the feature in the background.

Given this delay, along with earlier news that the arrival of Combat Records will wipe all stats thus far, players clearly aren’t happy.

“So February? Wow,” YouTuber JGOD said in the replies, speculating on the feature’s release in the next seasonal update.

“Devastating,” pro streamer Jukeyz added. “I was looking forward to grinding like that.”

“How do you not have a file tracking simple stats? This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” fellow Warzone streamer Speros chimed in.

“No problem,” FaZe Jev replied sarcastically. “This is incredibly intensive work. None of us could imagine the undertaking. Take your time!”

Popular CoD analyst TrueGameData even suggested the devs put a “Beta” label on Warzone 2, “not just DMZ,” given the current state of the game and its many missing features.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any further details emerge on Combat Records in Warzone 2. But for now, it’d be wise not to hold your breath.