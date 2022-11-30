Where to find Revive Pistol in Warzone 2

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Knowing where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 can save you and your downed teammates from being eliminated, enabling you to turn the tide of a fight. So, here’s exactly where you can locate this life-saving Field Upgrade.

Warzone 2 features plenty of new features and mechanics for players to master and one of these is the Revive Pistol. Not only can this game-changing Field Upgrade keep you from being sent to the Gulag, but it can also save your entire squad.

This makes the Revive Pistol one of the most useful items in the game, especially when it comes to keeping your team on their feet. Fortunately, our handy location guide has outlined exactly where you can find the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 and how you can use it effectively.

How to get the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2

Activision The Revive Pistol can help keep your team from being eliminated.

The Revive Pistol is commonly found in medicine cabinets inside bathrooms. While not every house in Al Mazrah will have this Field Upgrade, you can increase your chances by methodically exploring each building you go into.

Of course, if you’ve managed to secure some money and have some extra dollars to spare, then you can always purchase a Revive Pistol from a Buy Station. The Revive Pistol costs $2,400, making it a rather pricey option, but the added safety and teamplay this Field Upgrade offers makes it worth the money.

How to use the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2

Unlike the game’s regular Self Revive, the Warzone 2 Revive Pistol enables you to revive your teammates from afar. Simply aim the pistol at a downed teammate and shoot them to begin reviving them.

This is extremely useful in situations when a downed teammate finds themselves in a dangerous location or when you don’t wish to put your own life in danger. The Revive Pistol can also be used on yourself, but this will consume all four charges, rendering it completely useless to your team.

Because of this, we’d only recommend using the Revive Pistol on yourself during life-or-death situations. After all, being able to help your team in tricky situations can give you a huge advantage over your opponents.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Revive Pistol in Warzone 2. Make sure you check out our Warzone 2 page for all the latest news and guides.