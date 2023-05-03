Warzone 2 & MW2 leak reveals TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS as new operators

A Call of Duty leaker revealed TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS are coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 as operators.

Activision announced an NBA crossover coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 in May. Charlieintel revealed that the mystery basketball player receiving an operator is Kevin Durant. Community members mocked the announcement and questioned not adding a more relevant character instead.

CoD community members called for figures closely tied to the series, such as action heroes or content creators. Ninja is a good example when Fortnite awarded him the game’s first-ever content creator exclusive skin.

It looks as though fans may get their wish, as a leak revealed a few new operators coming to WZ2 and MW2 for Season 3 Reloaded and beyond.

What new operators are coming to Warzone 2 and MW2?

On May 3, Task Force Leaks Images revealed that TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS are getting added as operators. So why TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS for the game’s first content creator operators? Ninja was the face of Fortnite at one point at the peak of his streaming power, but it’s harder to choose a face of CoD.

Former CDL pro Seth ‘Scump’ has made a strong case for himself, dominating Twitch viewership after transitioning to a full-time content creator.

TimTheTatman, on the other hand, plays a variety of FPS titles, but he was at the center of the WZ1 Twitch boom and has poured hundreds of hours into the battle royale.

The Warzone devs brutally trolled Tim when he asked for his own Operator skin in 2022 for his birthday, where Raven Software Tweeted an image of a clown costume, but he may finally get his own skin soon.

As for NICKMERCS, he is currently an Apex Legends pro player, but fans may have forgotten that he primarily played CoD in his early streaming days. Nick dominated CoD Ghosts wager matches and streamed plenty of WZ1 during its heyday.

As with any leak, taking them with a pinch of salt is important until Activision makes an official announcement.