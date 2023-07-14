Warzone 2 players in uproar over game-altering superpowers in The Boys crossover

When the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded update landed on Wednesday, July 12, it brought an unexpected and widely-debated feature: superpowers.

In a collaboration with Amazon’s The Boys, the update introduces the Temp V Field Upgrade, granting players one of four superpowers: Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Teleport, or the increasingly infamous Laser Vision.

Modeled after the Homelander character from The Boys, Laser Vision has quickly been denounced as grossly overpowered, capable of melting opponents regardless of their armor or level of preparedness.

While Activision designed the power to leave players open to backfire, savvy positioning can render an Operator nearly invincible.

However, the Temp V Field Upgrade isn’t the sole source of frustration for players. An unexpected issue has arisen from the sheer abundance of these upgrades, and players seem to be stumbling upon these superpower-granting upgrades everywhere in Warzone 2.

This collaboration also introduced new Operator skins and themed cosmetics, and extended beyond just superpowers.

Three characters from The Boys series, Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir, have joined the fight as Operators.

Furthermore, players can seemingly expect more celebrity Operator skins coming to both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in the near future as CoD dataminers have found evidence suggesting rappers Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage will join the roster of Operators.

Despite the new Operators’ appeal and the superpowers’ temporary nature, fans are clamoring for Activision to limit these abilities to a special mode rather than integrating them into regular Battle Royale matches.

The sentiment among Warzone 2 players is that these superpowers disrupt the game’s realism. “Am I the only one who didn’t ask for superpowers in Warzone?” wrote one Reddit user.

Activision’s silence on the superpowers’ duration in the game further compounds the uncertainty and discontent. Their tagline, “Temp V in Call of Duty . . . Temporarily” offers little clarity, leaving players anxious about how long they must contend with the current game dynamics.