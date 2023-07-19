Warzone 2 & MW2 July 19 patch notes: Dragon’s Breath underbarrel nerf, Temp V reduction, more

The Boys may be cool, but a new operator is in town with these adorable additions.

Infinity Ward released a minor update that addresses the Dragon’s Breath shotgun attachment in Modern Warfare 2 and reduces the amount of Temp V in Warzone 2.

Season 4 Reloaded added two controversial features that caught the attention of community members. The Corvus Tech Underbarrel lets players equip a Dragon’s Breath shotgun attachment on any eligible weapon.

And in collaboration with Amazon’s The Boys, the Temp V Field Upgrade grants players one of four superpowers: Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Teleport, or the increasingly infamous Laser Vision.

Article continues after ad

Both new features received criticism from players, and Infinity Ward responded accordingly.

Warzone 2 players slam game-altering superpowers

Community members quickly grew tired of getting instantly melted by Homelander’s signature Laser Vision. It didn’t matter how much armor a player had or how ready they were, Laser Vision proved unstoppable.

Players also complained that it was far too easy to find Temp V. The sheer abundance of players with superpowers on Vondel and Ashika Island overwhelmed users.

Infinity Ward heard the complaints loud and clear, reducing the amount of Temp V in a match.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into what else changed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 July 19 patch notes

Here are the full MW2 and Warzone 2 patch notes.

Gameplay

Reduced the damage and range of the Underbarrel Dragon’s Breath Shotgun attachment

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Restrictions

Attachments Corvus Torch Underbarrel



MW2 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some players from logging in.

Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle.

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available.

Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch.

Fixed an issue causing the Party Browser to not update when Party data changed.

Fixed an issue where many attachments lacked the option to choose a skin.

Fixed an issue where Players could receive an incorrect weapon as a reward in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04.

Fixed an issue where items in Reactive Pack: Soulless were not displaying as Reactive.

Warzone Ranked Play Restrictions

Weapons

X13 Auto

Basilisk

Gameplay

Reduced the frequency of Temp V drops in all modes

Bug Fixes