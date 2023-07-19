Warzone 2 & MW2 July 19 patch notes: Dragon’s Breath underbarrel nerf, Temp V reduction, more
The Boys may be cool, but a new operator is in town with these adorable additions.
Infinity Ward released a minor update that addresses the Dragon’s Breath shotgun attachment in Modern Warfare 2 and reduces the amount of Temp V in Warzone 2.
Season 4 Reloaded added two controversial features that caught the attention of community members. The Corvus Tech Underbarrel lets players equip a Dragon’s Breath shotgun attachment on any eligible weapon.
And in collaboration with Amazon’s The Boys, the Temp V Field Upgrade grants players one of four superpowers: Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Teleport, or the increasingly infamous Laser Vision.
Both new features received criticism from players, and Infinity Ward responded accordingly.
Warzone 2 players slam game-altering superpowers
Community members quickly grew tired of getting instantly melted by Homelander’s signature Laser Vision. It didn’t matter how much armor a player had or how ready they were, Laser Vision proved unstoppable.
Players also complained that it was far too easy to find Temp V. The sheer abundance of players with superpowers on Vondel and Ashika Island overwhelmed users.
Infinity Ward heard the complaints loud and clear, reducing the amount of Temp V in a match.
Let’s jump right into what else changed.
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 July 19 patch notes
Here are the full MW2 and Warzone 2 patch notes.
Gameplay
- Reduced the damage and range of the Underbarrel Dragon’s Breath Shotgun attachment
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Restrictions
- Attachments
- Corvus Torch Underbarrel
MW2 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some players from logging in.
- Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle.
- Fixed an issue where Players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available.
- Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch.
- Fixed an issue causing the Party Browser to not update when Party data changed.
- Fixed an issue where many attachments lacked the option to choose a skin.
- Fixed an issue where Players could receive an incorrect weapon as a reward in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04.
- Fixed an issue where items in Reactive Pack: Soulless were not displaying as Reactive.
Warzone Ranked Play Restrictions
Weapons
- X13 Auto
- Basilisk
Gameplay
- Reduced the frequency of Temp V drops in all modes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Armor Plates to lose functionality in Private Match.
- Fixed several collision issues across Vondel allowing Players to exploit, peek, or shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to not connect to a match when using the Look For Party feature.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to be executed by the Jailer after being Released From Gulag.
- Fixed an issue causing some Operators arms to pose incorrectly in Warzone Private Match Lobbies.
- Fixed an exploit where the Player was able to have infinite Electric Shockwave in DMZ.
- Fixed an issue causing the UI to display an Active Superpower Warning at all times.
- Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would occasionally lose functionality in a Private Battle Royale Match.
- Fixed an issue where using Temp V and highlighting other equipment did not show a powers replacement warning.
- Fixed an issue where Players’ Stash items could be incorrectly revoked in DMZ.