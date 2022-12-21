Warzone 2 players divided over “steep” loadout drop prices

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 finally re-introduced loadout drops to buy stations on December 20, but expensive prices have divided community members.

Infinity Ward caught flack for not including loadout drops at the launch of Warzone 2. Instead, players acquired loadouts by completing Strongholds, waiting for the public event drop, or purchasing primary weapons from buy stations.

The design choice forced players to rely more on ground loot and less on their custom weapons. Some community members supported the new direction for gameplay, but others wanted loadout weapons easier.

WZ2’s development team listened to both sides of the feedback and decided to backtrack on their initial decision. Loadout drops are officially back in buy stations, but a hefty price tag has community members conflicted.

Activision After some initial doubts, Loadout Drops return for Warzone 2 after all.

Warzone 2 loadout drop prices split community members

Loadout drops returning to buy stations occurred in incremental steps. The Season 1 Reloaded update increased the number of Strongholds per match, and two days later, another update doubled the number of buy stations and moved the loadout drop public event sooner.

Finally, the developers reduced the price of primary weapons at buy stations and added loadout drops back into buy stations.

Loadout drop prices vary, depending on the playlist. Warzone 2 players debated the loadout drop price on Reddit. The thread features over 1,000 comments of players going back an forth.

One player argued, “only a matter of time before the money gets increased on the map even more, and the cost of these drops become even less. 2 months and we’ll be back to WZ1 where floor loot is useless, and everyone has a loadout 3 minutes into the match.”

A second player claimed, “I think it is great. There should be variety to get a loadout (Stronghold, waiting for 2nd ring, or running contracts for $). If this were cheaper, no one would touch strongholds or rush second loadouts.”

The argument tends to lean in favor of the prices, as a third player stated, “I think the prices are fair, it’s going in the right direction where it forces players to complete objectives and move the flow of the game.”

It will always be impossible to please all parties involved, but first impressions appear to be positive over loadout drops returning to buy stations and their price.