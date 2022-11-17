Warzone 2 players calling for several WZ1 features to return already

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

After just one day of exploring Al Mazrah and experiencing Warzone 2, players already want aspects of WZ1 back.

Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and it didn’t take long for community members to fire off their first impression hot takes. Dr Disrespect came into WZ2 expecting the game to fail, and his first day in Al Mazrah didn’t fully win him over. Doc slammed the game’s “atrocious” looting system and wasn’t alone in leaving a negative review.

Call of Duty Legend Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner played a few rounds of duos and said he would maybe give the game a four out of 10 rating. The pro’s concerns stemmed from UI concerns and performance issues.

Both reviews painted a bleak future for the popular battle royale, but community members listed a few changes that would help turn things around.

Activision Warzone 2’s rocky launch day polarized players.

Warzone 2 players demand return of WZ1 features

A Reddit user demanded that the developers bring back the “play again” button at the end of Warzone 2 matches.

The enraged player stated, “OG Warzone was great cause you can just immediately cue the next match when you get eliminated. Now I have to go through the horrible menu UI, wait for 150 players to match together, and then go through the lengthy loading screen.”

Other community members chimed in with more features they would like to see return from WZ1.

One player responded with a list of missing quality-of-life features.

Play Again

Player name/plates/killstreaks

Ability to edit and use our loadouts in pre-game

Pings are just a small white triangle…no indication of who pinged, it just blends in with the rest of the UI

A second user added, “How in the world have they gone Backwards and removed this?”

Fortuntaley, help is on the way. On Raven Software’s Trello Board, the developers said, “the Play Again button after a match has been disabled while we investigate an issue.

Clearing up one issue doesn’t excuse “heaps of small things being left out,” as a third player argued.