Scump gives his honest verdict of Warzone 2 and it’s not great

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has given his honest initial rating of Warzone 2 after his first games, and it’s not looking too good for the CoD battle royale title.

Warzone 2 and DMZ officially launched on November 16, 2022, with thousands of players leaving Caldera and dropping into Al Mazrah to get their fix in the Call of Duty world.

While the game wasn’t smooth sailing off the rip, with server issues locking players out and problems with inviting friends to your lobbies, those who did manage to play have been sharing their thoughts far and wide, whether they love it or hate it.

With a whole bunch of new features and some major changes from the original Warzone, the pros are on a serious grind, and now CDL star Scump has shared his thoughts too.

Scump gives his day one Warzone 2 rating

After a short stint playing the new game, facing several issues throughout, Scump was honest in his assessment of the game in its current state.

He said: “So far, I’m not going to lie. After playing duos, I’m giving Warzone, like … Dude, I don’t even know right now. I don’t even know what I would give it right now. We might be talking, maybe a 4…”

When one viewer went on to joke that he would have to pay a fine for that, Scump simply said that he can’t be fined since it’s Warzone, so it’s not technically the pros’ game.

This came after frequent complaints regarding the UI, something many have moaned about in Modern Warfare II, as well, and a rough ending to a duos match with OpTic Texas teammate Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell.

While things will hopefully smooth out over time with Warzone 2, the game hasn’t managed to immediately sell itself to one of the CoD greats.