Warzone 2 players baffled as Semtex secretly “nerfed” in Season 1 Reloaded update

Warzone 2 players are convinced that Semtex grenades have been nerfed following the Season 1 Reloaded update as they’re just not eliminating players, even after sticking them.

It’s been over a month since Warzone 2 was finally released to the Call of Duty community, with millions of fans from across the globe dropping in and getting to grips with everything Al Mahraz has to offer.

Though, it’s not exactly been plain sailing since the launch. There have been quite a few headaches for players including matches stuttering, enemy AI being incredibly strong, and a few weapons not being as powerful as they feel they should be.

The recent Season 1 Reloaded update was supposed to fix quite a few issues, but that hasn’t been the case. In fact, players are convinced it’s even created a new one for Semtex grenades and the damage dealt from their sticks.

Warzone 2 players believe lethal grenades are “busted”

Following the update on December 14, players believe that the once powerful Semtex sticks have been rendered a bit useless, especially when it comes to the Gulag.

A number of players have taken to social media to voice their dismay at how the grenades now won’t down an enemy even with a direct hit. “Semtexes are really bad in WZ2, they don’t even finish a downed opponent anymore. Hoping it’s a glitch,” said one.

“Even without 3 plates, a Semtex stick isn’t killing people. It’s bugged or something for sure,” added another. “Lethals are busted,” another player commented, suggesting the issue is affecting claymores and other explosives.

Some suggested that the change had even extended to multiplayer matches, and that it’s not just limited to Warzone. “I noticed a difference in MP no stuck noti and damage seems a lot less,” one added.

In the actual patch notes, some explosives, including Semtex, were actually buffed when it comes to dealing damage to AI opponents like the Jailer.

It remains to be seen if developers will address the issue seeing as the holiday break is upon us. Though, players clearly want something to change.