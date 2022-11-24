Warzone 2 dual-wield pistols are completely breaking parachutes

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have found that dual-wielding pistols results in a disastrous situation when trying to use parachutes.

Rocking dual pistols in Warzone has been all the rage for quite some time. However, it became a problem a few months ago when users uncovered an “overpowered” Akimbo pistol loadout.

Dual-wielding the fully automatic 1911 pistols essentially allowed players to obliterate any and all opponents at close range. Many argued the setup disrupted the balance of the game.

The raw power of the P890 pistols indicates the same problem could arise in Warzone 2.0. But, for now, some players have encountered a new pistol-related issue, particularly one involving parachutes.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2’s dual-wielding pistols may be glitching out parachutes

While wielding two handguns, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player and Reddit user regnilsemaj attempted to parachute off the side of a cliff. The player reached their destination, but not without the parachute suffering through more than its fair share of graphical bugs.

Regnilsemaj shared gameplay footage of the glitch on Reddit, to which at least one other person responded by saying they’ve experienced something similar.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The user who replied posited the following, “I think it’s a glitch when you are holding two pistols… as I switched to [a] single weapon, it auto-fixed.”

These two aren’t the only ones who’ve encountered the pistol glitch with Warzone 2 parachutes.

Article continues after ad

Earlier in November, YouTube channel Warzone Cartel posted a clip of Twitch streamer HusKerrs getting the same parachute bug while dual-wielding handguns.

At the time of writing, it isn’t known how widespread the issue is across the player base.

Hopefully for those affected, developers will soon investigate and address the bug for an upcoming patch.