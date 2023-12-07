NICKMERCS blasts “rats” CoD devs over MW3 Warzone skin that looks like his

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has hit out at the Call of Duty Warzone devs as a new skin has popped up and looks similar to his one that has been removed.

Over the years, different games have found ways to honor some of their most loyal and popular fans. Fortnite had the ICON Series cosmetics, which saw the likes of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys get skins in-game.

Naturally, that led to calls for Call of Duty to follow suit. Many suggested that competitive legends like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Mathew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag should get their own, but, instead, it was NICKMERCS and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar who received the first two.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Those two skins were in the game for a few days before being pulled from the store after Nick made a controversial comment about Pride Month relating to LGBTQIA+ topics in schools. Tim’s skin was also removed for a brief period as he backed his friend.

NICKMERCS hits out at Warzone devs over new Roman soldier skin

While Tim’s cosmetics have been available since, Nick’s set hasn’t – and it’s even cost people like Scump their own skin too – with the FaZe Clan star boycotting CoD ever since.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Well, with the release of Warzone’s integration with Modern Warfare 3, the devs have added a new Roman soldier-esque skin to the battle royale, and it looks pretty similar to Nick’s since-removed skin.

Article continues after ad

It didn’t long for him to comment on it after one fan brought it to his attention. “Buncha rats,” Nick commented, naturally an emoji of a rat as well.

Some fans called on Nick to take legal action over the new skin, however, that would be pretty difficult given they’re all using depictions of Roman soldiers anyway. It’s all just historical.

Article continues after ad

As noted, the FaZe Clan star has not been back on CoD since his skin was removed, but opened the door slightly to making a return by saying he’ll “see what the vibe is” with regards to the update.