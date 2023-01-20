Scump’s first CDL watch party dominates official stream viewership

Scump’s first watch party absolutely dominated the day, as his viewership overtook the Call of Duty League’s official channel by a wide margin during Week 2 of Major 2 qualifiers.

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner shocked the world when he announced his abrupt retirement on January 17, and his first stream back since that day absolutely took off.

OpTic members MBoZe and H3CZ watched alongside Abner as the CoD roster took down Seattle Surge in their first match since Dashy rejoined the squad, and the fans flocked in to support as they cheered their boys on.

Scump’s first watch party viewership numbers

The series between the two organizations (that have been at odds ever since the failed deal for Pred) went the distance, with OpTic eventually claiming a Game 5 victory.

Scump’s stream was on fire as the final S&D played out, peaking at around 95,000 viewers as the post-game celebrations occurred. The Call of Duty League’s own viewership topped out at around 63,000 views for the majority of the match.

The legendary player’s insight brought the supporters out in droves as he broke down in-game situations with expert knowledge.

During the stream, he predicted multiple times that his former teammates would take series via the “Neslo” route of winning Control and both Search & Destroys and that’s precisely how it turned out.

He also invited the team to come and hang out at the watch party afterward to celebrate, showering them with compliments for how they handled the first match.

Scump will be live again on Saturday, January 21, to watch as OpTic Texas takes on Toronto Ultra.