Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Spawn, Ash & more licensed Operators

Data mining uncovered Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Allucard as new operators coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

After a slow start, Activision has ramped up its efforts to add licensed operators. Season 4 Reloaded saw the Boys’ Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight join the cast. Not long after, Season 5 added Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage, while the mid-season update kept the ball rolling by introducing Lara Craft.

Previously, some community members stayed away from making store purchases, fearing they would lose them when Modern Warfare 3 hits shelves. That all changed when Sledgehammer Games announced the Carry Forward program. We now know that all MW2 weapon progression, operator skins, and weapon blueprints carry over to the next series entry.

With that knowledge — and if the rumors hold true — there is plenty of reason to get excited about a massive operator leak.

Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Alucard leaked as new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone operators

On August 30, CharlieIntel reported Skeletor, Spawn, Ash Williams, and Alucard were discovered via Modern Warfare 2 data mining.

The Call of Duter insider added: “It’s not clear if it will be Bruce Campbell or different yet” for the Ash Williams operator.

Spawn would fit in perfectly with the rest of the Call of Duty operators. The superhero started as a decorated officer in the US Marine Corps and served as an assassin for the CIA before getting his superpowers and becoming a Hellspawn.

Fans are probably most familiar with Spawn from the iconic HBO animated series. It’s unclear how the hero’s chains and spike would translate to Warzone, but he would be an exciting addition.

The same can be said about Ash Williams, the protagonist of the Evil Dead Series. Williams fights evil creatures possessed by a demon but uses a variety of weapons to do so. There is no chainsaw in Warzone, but he will at least be able to use his go-to shotgun.

Villains slot in seamlessly to Modern Warfare 2. Activision already added TMNT’s Shredder, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Skeletor as a leaked operator. The Masters of the Universe antagonist is a beloved character that has been around since the 80s.

Finally, Alucard is the main protagonist of the Hellsing manga and anime series. The vampire ironically works as a vampire hunter and does so while carrying around akimbo semi-automatic pistols. It would be very easy to give the character his weapons in Modern Warfare 2.

It’s important to take all these leaks with a grain of salt until the MW2 devs confirm the rumors.