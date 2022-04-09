TimTheTatman brutally trolled by Warzone devs after asking for his own operator

Streaming star TimTheTatman got absolutely rolled by Warzone’s developers after asking for his own operator to be added to the popular battle royale because it was his birthday on April 8.

Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar is one of the biggest and most known creators in the streaming world.

Amassing over 7 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch before his shocking move to YouTube in the fall of 2021 put him among the most followed on the site.

However, despite having such a large audience, the popular streamer was trolled by Warzone devs Raven Software as the 32-year-old asked for his very own operator on his birthday.

April 8 marked TimTheTatman’s 32nd birthday, and given the extreme amount of hours he’s put into Call of Duty and Warzone in recent years, the streaming star thought he’d shoot his shot at getting his own in-game skin.

“Since it’s my birthday can I have an operator in Warzone,” Tim asked on Twitter.

Needless to say, in a reaction reminiscent of the fun Fall Guys poked at him, Activision and Raven took their chance to poke fun at the YouTube streamer.

They absolutely rolled Tim with a hilarious and coordinated back and forth joke that any TimTheTatman fan would appreciate.

“@RavenSoftware Do we tell Tim?” tweeted the official Call of Duty account.

“Found it,” responded Warzone developers Raven Software along with an image of the Big Joke clown skin that was added to the battle royale last year.

As it seems, unfortunately, it looks like Tim won’t be getting his own skin in Warzone anytime soon.

However, it might not be exactly out of question, given the recent addition of SnoopDogg’s bundle, marking the first influencer-themed skin in Warzone.

We’ve also seen rival battle royales like Fortnite add creator skins into their game, so it could yet happen.