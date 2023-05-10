MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded adds NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman operator skins

NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman become the first pro gamer and celebrity streamer to receive operator skins in Call of Duty history.

NICKMERCS spends most of his time these days pursuing a professional career in Apex Legends. However, fans forget that he has poured countless hours into the Call of Duty franchise. The leader of the MFAM Army played Warzone on stream for over 2,500 hours and recorded 108,000 hours of viewership for the title alone.

As for TimTheTatman, he was also at the center of the WZ1 Twitch boom. Tim ascended in popularity during Warzone’s peak, even receiving the opportunity to play the battle royale on the AT&T Stadium jumbotron with Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliot.

It’s only fitting that players can now deploy as both streamers in Warzone 2.

NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman join MW2 and WZ2

Activision TimTheTatman in Warzone 2.

NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman both announced the operator skins on Twitter.

Ironically, The Warzone devs brutally trolled Tim when he asked for his own operator skin in 2022 for his birthday. Raven Software Tweeted an image of a clown costume, but he finally gets his wish this time around.

The leader of the MFAM army dedicates all of his streaming time to Apex Legends now, but he isn’t a stranger to the battle royale sequel. During CoD Next, Nick won the first-ever Warzone 2 match in a match against other content creators.

Both bundles include custom weapon blueprints, charms, and more, related to the streamers.

Players will be able to purchase both bundles on May 31.