Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 6 Battle pass: All rewards & tiers, BlackCell

The Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 Battle Pass delivers new content on top of all the seasonal content as the MW2 year reaches its final weeks, bringing all-new layers to both multiplayer and Warzone battle royale. Here are all the details on the latest Battle Pass.

Season 6 pulls out all of the stops when it comes to introducing new operators. Call of Duty has featured ambitious crossovers in the past, but arguably nothing close to the scale this seasonal update accomplishes.

Modern Warfare 2 gets into the Halloween spirit by adding Alucard, Ash Williams, and Skeletor, among others, as new operators.

The latest season also adds the iconic superhero Spawn. But instead of a separate bundle, Todd McFarlane’s creation comes to life as part of the Battle Pass.

MW2 & Warzone 2 BlackCell: Rewards & cost

In Season 6, BlackCell costs $24.99, as it has each season since it launched. If you buy BlackCell, you will also receive the following rewards:

Access to the full Season 6 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). Includes 1,400 COD Points throughout the Battle Pass.

1,100 COD Points instantly.

V4L3RIA operator and her Tactical Pet Megabyte

“BlackCell Reckoner” Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint

10 BlackCell Operator Skins, including one for new Operator Spawn, Al Simmons, Creepy Clown, Soul Crusher, Mil-Spawn

Six animated Weapon Blueprints and two Vehicle Skins

MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 6 Battle Pass: Tiers & rewards

The Season 6 Battle Pass will set you back 1100 COD Points, but completing every Sector of the Battle Pass will earn you enough COD Points to earn back that cost.

It will also reward players who grind through the Sectors with new Operators, weapons, weapon blueprints, cosmetics, and more.

Purchasing the Season 6 battle instantly rewards Spawn as an operator and their default skin. BlackCell owners will receive an additional alternative skin for each unlocked operator.

It additionally rewards the blue and silver “Take Point” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, the “Lucena” Shotgun Weapon Blueprint, and a 10% Battle Pass boost.

New operator skins

Here is a full list of new Operator skins. Blackcell owners receive 10 additional skins.

“Creepy Clown” skins for Fender (Sector F2, HVT)

“Soul Crusher” Skins for Mila (Sector F6, HVT)

“Mil-Spawn” Skins for Spawn (Sector F8, HVT)

“Gaia” Skins for Nova (Sector F11, HVT)

“Disruptor” is for Horangi (Sector F12, HVT)

“Burned Spawn” Skins for Spawn (Sector F15, HVT)

“Nikto Spawn” Skins for Nikto (Sector F17, HVT)

“Violator” Skins for König (Sector F19, HVT)

New weapon blueprints

Ghoulish — Shotgun (Sector F3, Non-HVT)

Spawn Sketched — Assault Rifle (Sector F8, Non-HVT, Free)

Necroplasm — SMG (Sector F10, HVT)

New vehicle skins

“All Dolled Up” Heavy Chopper Skin (Sector F5)

“Spawn’s Wheels” LTV

“Horror Circus” Cargo Truck

“Skull Spider” Light Helo

“By the Horns” Dirt Bike

Victory sector tier 100 rewards

Here are the rewards for completing every Season 6 battle pass sector.

“Necro” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Spawn” Skins for Spawn

300 COD Points, Emblem and Calling Card

That’s everything we know about the Season 6 Battle Pass. The new MW2 and Warzone 2 season began on September 27.