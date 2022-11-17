Crazy Warzone 2 instant death location found on new Al Mazrah map

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

While running around Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map, one player stumbled across a weird bug that turned the floor into an instant death trap.

Most online games struggle out of the gate with a host of issues, including everything from performance hiccups and glitches to server troubles and content-related concerns.

Thus far, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has proven to be no different. Shortly after the title initially went live, a multitude of players reported crashing errors in the DMZ mode.

Warzone 2’s broken Social menu has also complicated the usually simple act of inviting friends. Apparently, the battle royale’s map is causing its fair share of problems, as well.

Beware of instant death on Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map

“The floor here is not made of floor,” reads a caption from Redditor Infusive, who shared gameplay footage of a wild Warzone 2 glitch they experienced.

In the brief video, the player navigates the Al Mazrah map normally – head on a swivel, keeping an eye out for nearby enemies. When walking backward near an abandoned garage, however, the Reddit user suddenly finds themselves falling through the ground.

It doesn’t take but a few seconds for the insta-death to set in, thus marking the player for a fate they had no control over.

It’s most certainly an unfortunate way to go, but there does exist one silver lining. As another Redditor noted in the replies, at least falling through the floor results in immediate death, rather than allowing players to run around and kill others without consequence.

Either Way, this bizarre instant death bug is one that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 users will want Infinity Ward to fix as soon as possible.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.