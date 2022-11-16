How to invite friends Warzone 2: Fix for Social menu not working

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2’s broken Social menu is impacting how players invite friends to join their game; this guide offers a solution.

The newly released Warzone 2 was always going to launch with a few problems in tow, such is the nature of online games.

One issue especially troubling users is the Social menu, which allows players to check on their friends’ statuses and join games.

At the time of writing, clicking on the Social tab kicks users back to Warzone 2’s main menu page. Activision and Infinity Ward have yet to issue a fix, but one solution seems to be working.

How to invite friends in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Typically, inviting friends should prove a fairly simple process. When things work as intended, players should open the Social menu where friends will appear as either “Activision friends” or “friends on your current platform.”

Bringing in preferred teammates from other platforms requires users to perform the following tasks:

Open the Social tab

Click Invite Friends from the Friends tab

Got to Enter Activision Account to send an invite

Then, enter the friend’s Activision ID

Activision Blizzard Warzone 2’s Social menu is on the fritz

How to fix Warzone 2’s Social menu glitch

The Warzone 2 hashtag on Twitter is currently filled with reports of the Social menu simply not working. Fortunately, there’s a fix that players can use to resolve the issue.

For now, those who want to invite friends must create select the “Channels” tab, create a channel, then have people join in.

If and when the Social menu bug will receive a proper fix presently remains to be seen. But going through “Channels” seems the best bet for the time being.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now live across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.