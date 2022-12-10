Warzone 2 guru unveils Kastov-74u build that “insta kills” in Solos

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has revealed a Kastov-74u build that “insta kills people up close”, netting 30 kills and winning a match while demonstrating the impressive setup.

Warzone 2.0’s meta is constantly evolving, with players and content creators finding “the new meta” seemingly every day.

SMGs remain a popular option among the fanbase, with Fennec 45 or the Minibak shining as examples of strong up-close problem solvers.

The Kastov-74u is classified as an assault rifle, but the fanbase have essentially treated it as an SMG since launch, modifying the gun for its best effective range.

Both Kastov rifles have been in the spotlight since the beta of Modern Warfare 2, but sadly the Kastov-74u fell off slowly but surely. Maybe this great build by Methaphor will change the communities mind.

Metaphor makes Kastov-74u shine with his “insta kill” loadout for Warzone 2 Season 1

In a December 9 YouTube video, Metaphor shared his build to improve the Kastov-74u’s ADS time, accuracy and damage.

“This is probably my new favorite SMG in the game,” he said. “I noticed this gun is just a lot more consistent up close. With the high-velocity bullets, it makes it so if you’re shooting somebody you don’t get that weird feeling where there’s a lot of bullet drop on your SMGs.”

That’s high praise coming from someone who is intimately familiar with nearly all the guns in the game. His full loadout is as follows:

Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Laser: FSS Ole-V

FSS Ole-V Stock: Markeev R7

This build was made by the content creator specifically for Solo play. If players are using the Kastov in trios or quads, he recommended swapping out the grip for a 45-round magazine so players have more bullets for multiple enemies.

An assault rifle or sniper rifle should take up the other weapon slot to round out the overall options the player has – but anyone caught up close with the Kastov-74u will definitely feel its sting.